Navi Mumbai: Builders' Association organize four-day property exhibition in Vashi

After a gap of three years, the four-day property exhibition of the Builder's Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) started in Vashi on Friday with properties as low as Rs 13 lakh in Khopoli. Homebuyers expressed happiness over several properties available under their budget in the much-awaited property exhibition.

The 20th exhibition of BANM was inaugurated by Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). He praised CIDCO for creating world-class infrastructures and developers for making available affordable homes across the city.

Advertisement

“The exhibition provides an opportunity for homebuyers to choose their dream homes from several options in one place,” said Deshmukh. He added that there is a contribution of everyone from common people to rich people in making a city.

Deshmukh assured that the development of Panvel will be carried out in the same way as other nodes of the city.

The property exhibition is being organized in an open space opposite of CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi. The exhibition centre is being used as a COVID care centre, and the infrastructure setup has not been removed.

On day one of the exhibition, homebuyers flocked from nearby areas. Sachin Patil, a Vashi resident said that he is looking for properties in the Vashi adding that the property prices are very good in the exhibition and he plans to make a deal while discussing his requirement at a stall.

Homebuyers searching for affordable homes can choose Rasayani near Panvel or Khopoli. Developers from Khopoli are offering 1RK at Rs 13 lakh and 1 BHK at Rs 22 lakh with offers on spot bookings.

In addition, the 'Paradise group' is the centre of attraction at the exhibition. The theme-based stall is offering luxury properties at several locations, including in Panvel.

Haresh Chheda, President of BANM, said, "there will be more footfall on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are happy as they are getting properties that are priced well."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:49 PM IST