Navi Mumbai: BJP reiterates May 31 deadline to ensure smooth water supply in CIDCO administered areas

As water woes are not ending in CIDCO administered areas, BJP's North Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur on Thursday warned the CIDCO administration to ensure smooth water supply by May 31, or to prepare to face the public’s anger.

He reiterated that they will enter the CIDCO and remain there till the water supply issue is not solved.

Thakur warned of a protest staged against the poor supply of water in Kamothe. “A number of complaints have been lodged at the CIDCO office that the citizens here are suffering from the unplanned water supply. Despite the lack of drinking water, CIDCO has issued occupancy certificates to new projects'', said MLA Prashant Thakur during the agitation that was organized under his leadership at Kamothe on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Sita Patil, BJP District Vice President K. K. Mhatre, Kamothe Mandal President Ravindra Joshi, Kharghar President Brijesh Patel, Councilor Dr. Arun Kumar Bhagat, Dilip Patil, Vijay Chiplekar, Vikas Gharat, Corporator Aruna Bhagat, Hemalatha Gowari, Kusum Mhatre, Pushpa Kuttarwade, Santoshi Tupe, Rajesh Gaikar, Rajesh Mhatre, Working President of Mahila Morcha Vanita Patil, Adv. Asha Bhagat, Vidya Tamkhede, Digambar Kulkarni, Harshvardhan Patil, Happy Singh, Sharad Jagtap, Jay Pavnekar, Vinod Khedekar, Nana Magdoom, along with office bearers, activists and citizens were present in large numbers.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:46 AM IST