Navi Mumbai: BJP to protest against CIDCO’s new project for water woes in Taloja and Kharghar

The Kharghar-Taloja unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has threatened to stop the ongoing housing projects of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Kharghar and Taloja as they are not getting adequate water supply and the planning agency is issuing occupation certificate of new projects. They alleged that they are getting only 50 percent water supply of their minimum needs.

They have appealed to all the residents to join them in their protests against CIDCO on May 6 at sector 15 in Kharghar.

For the last couple of months, Taloja and Kharghar nodes are not getting adequate water supply. From low pressure to inadequate water supply, residents of these nodes have been complaining for a long time. They are demanding that they should be supplied with a minimum water of 675 liters each family per day and the timing of the water supply for each node should be fixed.

Sameer Kadam, general secretary of Yuva Morcha said that they will protest against the ongoing housing projects of CIDCO in sector 14 near Kharghar station. “We are not against the development but if our basic need like water is not fulfilled, we will not allow CIDCO to develop new housing projects in these two nodes,” said Kadam.

Their main demand includes supply of 675 litres of minimum water requirement to every family per day, timing of water supply should be fixed for every sector and bringing transparency in water supply.

In addition, they have also raised some issues and they want the planning agency to address these issues. They demand that CIDCO should make it public regarding the suggestion made by Tata Consultancy for better distribution of water, status of current water distribution in Kharghar and Taloja, CIDCO’s long term policy like water management in the next 10 years and proper maintain of books regarding supplying water to societies in tankers.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:02 PM IST