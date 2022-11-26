Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre stresses aggressive vaccination to prevent measles

Manda Mhatre, MLA Belapur |

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre along with Navi Mumbai BJP delegation met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on measles conditions in the city. She demanded free measles and flu vaccines for children and senior citizens.

There are cases of measles and death reported from the MMR region. However, no cases of measles were found in Navi Mumbai.

In order to prevent the possibility of spreading, MLA Mhatre stressed aggressive vaccination by conducting a survey by the health department.

“There is a need for the health system to undertake a campaign to prevent the spread of measles. Also, the flu vaccine is given to protect senior citizens from diseases like the flu. There is a constant demand from senior citizens as there is non-availability of the said vaccine. Senior Citizens are our wealth and providing healthcare to them is our first duty”, said Mhatre. She added that if the vaccine is made available to senior citizens free of charge, they can be protected from diseases like the flu.