Navi Mumbai: BANM to hold property exhibition after a gap of three years gap in May

After a gap of three years, the Builders’ Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) is holding its property exhibition next month. With a number of infra-projects nearing completion, developers are expecting a good response during the four days of the exhibition.

From Airoli-Katai Naka to Navi Mumbai Metro including the MTHL, a number of mega projects have fuelled the sector with positivity.

More than 100 developers with projects from Airoli to Khopoli will showcase during the four days exhibition that will be held from June 13 to June 16 in Vashi. The redevelopment projects of Vashi will also be available.

Haresh Chheda, president of BANM said that the developers’ body could not hold a property exhibition in 2019 due to the GST issue and then there was a pandemic for two years. “Buyers as well as developers wait for a year for BANM’s property exhibition. Now, their wait is over,” said Chheda.

The exhibition used to be held at the Vashi Exhibition centre. However, the civic body had set up a Jumbo Covid care centre during the peak of the Covid which are there. “We are holding the exhibition at the parking area of the exhibition centre where there is enough space to accommodate more than 100 developers’ stalls,”said Chheda.

Participating developers feel that the city’s real estate sector is resurging from the pandemic and fuelled by near-complete infra projects, is poised for a boom. “Be it the Airoli-Katai Naka road that will cut travel time to Shil Phata to just 10 minutes, or the soon-to-be-inaugurated metro that will give easy access to areas like Taloja, these infra projects in Navi Mumbai will give a sharp boost to the real estate prices once they are commissioned and now is the right time to buy,” says Sijo Sunny, Director, National Group, adding that the upcoming exhibition will showcase plenty of sub-50 lakh options, giving both, end users as well as investors, plenty to choose from.

Chheda says that redevelopment projects in Vashi will be one of the sought after projects as this node does not have vacant plots for new projects. “Buyers looking for projects in Vashi will get premium houses in the redevelopment projects,” said Chheda, adding that both sides of Old Mumbai-Pune highway upto Chowk junction are emerging sought after locations.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:02 PM IST