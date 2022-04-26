Navi Mumbai: More than 150 students participate in painting competition held in Kamothe

More than 150 students participated in a drawing competition held on April 25 in Kamothe. The competition was organised by Maji Amdar Dattuseth Patil Vidyalaya in Kamothe under the guidance of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
There were three categories in the drawing or painting competition. The first category was open group for all students of 11 years or above, the second group was from 7 years 10 years and the third group was – one year to six years of students.
All the participating contestants were facilitated by Assistant Commissioner of Kamothe ward Suvarna Dakhane. The event was executed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake.
The winners are as follow:
Category one: Open Group (11 years and above age group)
First: Kavyashree Mhatre
Second: Saraswati Bhavan Patel
Third: Shivanjali Mukundrao Jadhav
Category two (School Group from 7 years to 10 years
First: Shraddha Santosh Linge
Second: Devyani Sudesh Shinde
Third: Shlok Sandeep Sakpal
Category three: (School Group from 1 year to 6 years)
First: Shambhavi Pankaj Gupta
Second: Precious Auti
Third: Anushka Vikas Vaikar
