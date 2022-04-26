Navi Mumbai: More than 150 students participate in painting competition held in Kamothe

More than 150 students participated in a drawing competition held on April 25 in Kamothe. The competition was organised by Maji Amdar Dattuseth Patil Vidyalaya in Kamothe under the guidance of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

There were three categories in the drawing or painting competition. The first category was open group for all students of 11 years or above, the second group was from 7 years 10 years and the third group was – one year to six years of students.

All the participating contestants were facilitated by Assistant Commissioner of Kamothe ward Suvarna Dakhane. The event was executed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake.

The winners are as follow:

Category one: Open Group (11 years and above age group)

First: Kavyashree Mhatre

Second: Saraswati Bhavan Patel

Third: Shivanjali Mukundrao Jadhav

Category two (School Group from 7 years to 10 years

First: Shraddha Santosh Linge

Second: Devyani Sudesh Shinde

Third: Shlok Sandeep Sakpal

Category three: (School Group from 1 year to 6 years)

First: Shambhavi Pankaj Gupta

Second: Precious Auti

Third: Anushka Vikas Vaikar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:11 AM IST