Navi Mumbai: Awareness rally organised by NMMC on World Tuberculosis Day

On 24th March, on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, a public awareness rally was organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised an awareness rally on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi to ICL College via Gavdevi Mandir Juhugaon to create awareness about TB.

The rally was flagged off with the oath of Tuberculosis Free India and an inspirational song was sung. The rally was concluded in the presence of the principals of ICL College. Awareness about tuberculosis was spread among the masses by announcing about tuberculosis in the rally.

Every year, the World Health Organization (WHO) promotes the eradication of tuberculosis (TB). This year's slogan is “Invest to End TB. Saves Life”.

The "Tuberculosis Free India Campaign" was conducted for 21 days from March 24 to April 13, 2022. Under this campaign, TB patients with a history of Covid-19 in the last 5 years as well as people with diabetes, HIV, malnutrition or tobacco use were screened for TB.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:48 PM IST