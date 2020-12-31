Navi Mumbai: APMC police solve Diwali murder mystery within 24 hours after decomposed body was found

APMC Police have solved a murder mystery wherein the crime was committed just after Diwali in November and the body was found on December 27 under the heap of garbage at sector 19 A in APMC in Vashi.

Police said that the body was decomposed and it was wrapped in plastic and clothes. “It was established that it was a man’s body, but it was difficult to identify as there was only a shirt over his body,” Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 1 stated.

Since the body was found near a slum, a team was formed who enquired everyone residing in the slum. “We took confidence and got to know that a woman called Paru who was residing there was not seen for almost a month,” said Mengde.

Finally, the police traced the woman whose full name was Paru Praveen Nair and deceased was her first husband and they had six years old daughter. During the investigation, police found that the deceased identified as Pravin Nair, 50, was a habitual drinker and they would often fight over money. Paru then separated from her and started living with another man Prembahadur Sawan, 49 and they have also a four years old son.

According to police Nair and Sawan knew each other and also used to drink together. “After Diwali, both were drinking at Sawan’s home. They had an argument which led to fighting. Sawan hit at Nair’s head and he died,” said Mengde. He added that Sawan wrapped the body in plastic and cloth and dumped it in the garbage.

After the incident, Sawan and Paru shifted to another slum. “Sawan admitted to have murdered Nair,” said the official.

Initially, a case of accidental death was filed which was later converted into a murder case under section 302 and 201 of IPC. “Despite we did not have any evidence and clue, the case was solved within 24 hours,” added the official.