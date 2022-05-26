Navi Mumbai: API Subhash Pujari qualifies for Asia, World bodybuilding cup

API Subhash Pujari | FPJ photo

Subhash Pujari, assistant police inspector, Highway Police, has been selected in the 80 kg weight category for Mr. Asia 2022 cup and Mr. World bodybuilding competition which will be held in the Maldives from July 15 to July 21 and from December 6 to December 12 in Phuket, Thailand respectively.

Pujari was selected during a test conducted by the Indian Bodybuilding Federation and Himachal Pradesh Bodybuilding Federation for the Indian Bodybuilding Team Selection Test in Himachal Pradesh.

Pujari who has already bagged various titles in the bodybuilding competition previously is leaving no stone unturned and has begun practicing at One Above Gym in Nerul and Vashi under the guidance of international player Mr. Universe Suneet Jadhav.

He has previously won a bronze medal at the Mr. World Bodybuilding Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He has also got the book Master Bharatshree and Master Maharashtra Shree award twice in a row.