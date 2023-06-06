 Navi Mumbai: Anil Diggikar Is New CIDCO MD, Mega Infrastructure Projects Underway In City
Navi Mumbai: Anil Diggikar Is New CIDCO MD, Mega Infrastructure Projects Underway In City

Diggikar has taken charge at a time when a number of mega and important infrastructure projects are underway.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Anil Diggikar New CIDCO Managing Director, Mega Infrastructure Projects Underway In City | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Anil Diggikar was appointed as the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on June 5, 2023. He took charge from Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, previous Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO at CIDCO’s Nirmal office in Mumbai.

Diggikar has taken charge at a time when a number of mega and important infrastructure projects are underway. While the trial for Navi Mumbai Metro has been completed, the work of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is in full swing.

CIDCO floats tenders worth ₹1200 crore

Recently, CIDCO floated tenders worth ₹1,200 crore for basic infrastructure development in different Town Planning Scheme (TPS) Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). However, there is resistance from a section of villagers. In addition, projects like extension of the golf course, Corporate Park in Kharghar, and Coastal Road from Kharghar to Belapur.

CIDCO is also constructing around 87,000 houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana of which around 40,000 houses have been constructed in different nodes. The rising issue of water supply is also a challenge for him as there is forecast of delayed monsoon.

About Diggikar

Anil Diggikar is a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre has vast administrative experience. He is a graduate in Civil Engineering and has done professional education in Effective Methods and Operations Research for Public Policy and Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. He has completed advanced courses in World Trade Organization from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, Ethics in Public Administration from Center for Governance, Pachagani, Leadership Development Program from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore.

Diggikar started his career in 1990 as Assistant Collector in Ratnagiri. During the years 1992-1994, while working as Assistant Collector in Latur, he did valuable work for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims. He has held various important posts like Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (Mahaurja) in Pune, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Chairman of JNPT, Managing Director of MSRDC, Principal Secretary and Special Task Officer in Chief Minister's Office. Before accepting the charge of Managing Director of CIDCO, Diggikar was working as the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA. He is known as a creative administrative officer due to various citizen-oriented characteristic work.

