Navi Mumbai: Amid scorching heat, Nhava villagers stage protest on poor supply of water

Even before the summer season started, some villages are already experiencing water scarcity. On Monday around 200 villagers from Nhava staged a protest at CIDCO’s office over poor water supply. They alleged that they are hardly getting half an hour of water supply since a fortnight.

The population under the Nhava Gram Panchayat is around 4500 and villagers say that they need at least 1.5 lakh litres of water per day. However, they are not even getting half of the demand for the last few months.

In order to meet the water requirement, villagers are now turning to other resources like lakes, and wells. Even that resources are not enough to meet their daily water needs.

In order to alleviate the problem of water scarcity, a meeting was held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of MP Sunil Tatkare, MLA Mahesh Baladi, District President of Congress Committee Mahendra Gharat.

Similarly, a meeting on the issues was also held at the CIDCO office and it was decided to lay down a new connection of 8 inches diameter from the Gawhan-Shivajinagar pipeline.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:48 AM IST