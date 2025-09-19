 Navi Mumbai Airport Nears Completion, Fresh Viral Visuals Show Glimpses Of Grand Interior Ahead Of Inauguration On Sept 30
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: After years of anticipation, the Navi Mumbai International Airport project has entered its final stage, with fresh visuals and videos of the state-of-the-art facility now circulating widely on social media. The grand airport, equipped with world-class infrastructure and designed with cutting-edge technology, is expected to be inaugurated on September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Viral Video Shows Grand Interiors Of Navi Mumbai Airport

The airport, built as a greenfield project in Navi Mumbai, has been designed around the theme of India’s national flower, the lotus. The newly surfaced video footage showcases its palace-like interiors, gleaming floors, soaring artistic ceilings, landscaped green zones and futuristic waiting lounges designed for maximum passenger comfort. The airport’s external premises also highlight its eco-friendly approach, surrounded by lush greenery and sustainable architecture.

Spread across nearly 1,160 hectares, the project is planned in five phases and includes four passenger terminals, modern cargo infrastructure, a central terminal complex (CTC), an air traffic control (ATC) tower, a dedicated general aviation terminal and a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub. Once operational, the international-standard airport is projected to handle millions of passengers annually, easing air traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Tensions Over Airport's Name

However, even as the inauguration date draws closer, controversy over the airport’s official name continues to simmer. Local groups have been demanding that the facility be named after late leader D. B. Patil, who is considered a champion of farmers’ rights in the region. Protesters have warned of large-scale agitations if the government does not announce a decision soon.

Narayan Mhatre, a leader of the protest movement, has issued a stern warning, stating, “If no notification regarding the name is issued by September 23, we will march to the airport in lakhs and launch a massive protest. We have already lost five martyrs in this struggle, and we are prepared to sacrifice more if needed,” as quoted by Loksatta. In addition, there are reports that activists from Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts may call for a shutdown of Mumbai on the same day if their demands are not addressed.

