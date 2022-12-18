Navi Mumbai: Airoli hospital gets medical equipment worth Rs 1 crore under Sandoz company CSR

Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) runs Rajmata Jijau Hospital, Airoli received medical equipment worth Rs 1 crore following an effort of Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik. The medical equipment was provided by Sandoz Company as part of CSR activity.

A total of 85 important medical devices such as an ECG machine, baby incubator, ENT endoscopy machine, and phototherapy machine were given to the hospital. On this occasion, MLA Ganesh Naik appealed to the hospital management to provide good medical services to the common people by making full use of the equipment. He praised the social aspect of Sandoz Company.

MLA Naik mentioned that the city was able to control Corona early due to the efficient health system created by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and informed that they will build a state-of-the-art hospital in every ward of the city. He further said efforts are underway for hospitals in Digha, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, and Turbhe.