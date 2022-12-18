Navi Mumbai: State government nods over 1000 posts in NMMC's education department

e-Paper Get App
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
NMMC Headquarters | File
Navi Mumbai: In an important development, the state government approved a total of 1081 new posts in the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The new posts are in Class-1, Class-2, Class-3 and Class-4.

A decision was taken in this regard by the Urban Development Department on December 15.

At present, NMMC has 135 schools and a total of 58,428 students are enrolled. In addition, a total of 1057 teaching and non-teaching staff work in these schools.

For quite some time schools run by NMMC are facing an acute shortage of teachers, especially the CBSE medium schools. Parents have already been to the civic administration raising complaints over the issue.

