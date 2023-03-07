Navi Mumbai: Ahead of Lokshahi Day on April 3, NMMC urges citizens to send their plaints

NMMC Headquarters | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be holding the next Lokshahi Day on April 3 and the civic agency chief Rajesh Narvekar has urged citizens to filed their plaints.

The citizens have to file applications by March 17 and in the prescribe format of NMMC. The complaint should not be of personal nature.

Applicants have to submit two copies of their complaint to the ward office and the respective department and only those will be placed for hearing on Lokshahi Day.

Dos and Don'ts of submitting plaints

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted.

Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached to the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.

Lokshahi Day in March

The NMMC held the previous Lokshahi Din on March 6 and they had received a solitary complaint regarding Social Service Department. CIvic chief directed the concerned department to take necessary action.