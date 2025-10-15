Mumbai News: Jain Community And Forest Officials Launch 'Karuna Rath' Livestock Ambulance

Members of the Jain community met Dr Jitendra Shriram Gavankar, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), western region, Mumbai, to discuss initiatives taken by the Samast Mahajan organisation in Maharashtra for environmental conservation and livestock service.
Paresh Shah, trustee, Samast Mahajan, had a discussion to emphasise that while serving livestock, it is essential to ensure that humans do not treat them cruelly, and the need to balance and protect both humans and animals.
The discussion also covered the 'Karuna Rath', a livestock ambulance vehicle that will provide medical services to injured and sick cattle in the city. Gavankar flagged off the new Karuna Rath.
