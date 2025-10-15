 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Ridership Crosses 1.75 Lakh Daily Following Final Phase Launch
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Metro Line 3 has witnessed a massive increase in commuters following the inauguration of its final phase, with total daily ridership crossing 1.75 lakh on Tuesday. On October 14, passenger numbers reached 1,76,182, nearly 12,000 more than Monday’s 1,64,877.

Growth Since Last Phase Launch

Before October 7, the average daily ridership hovered around 65,000. Within a week of the last phase becoming operational, the line has seen a significant rise, firmly establishing Metro Line 3 as a major success in Mumbai’s public transport network.

Enhanced Connectivity Drives Popularity

Officials attribute the surge to improved connectivity and convenience brought by the final stretch, linking key residential and commercial hubs more efficiently. This development is encouraging more Mumbaikars to prefer faster, reliable modes of transportation.

Commuters Praise Metro Line 3

Passengers are lauding the metro for easing pressure on roads and reducing travel time. Zaheer Sheikh, who works at a Fort-based firm, called the line a “super hit,” while Meghana Shah, a software engineer from Worli, noted that resolving mobile network issues and introducing last-mile feeder services from CSMT would further boost ridership.

Future Potential

The planned last-mile connectivity through dedicated feeder buses is expected to enhance convenience, further encouraging residents to shift from private vehicles to public transport.

