 Maharashtra BJP President Felicitates Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji With ‘Jan Chetna Ratna Puraskar’
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra BJP President, Ravindra Chavan |

Maharashtra BJP president, Ravindra Chavan, felicitated Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji with 'Jan Chetna Ratna Puraskar' for his outstanding contribution to society through his writing and inspirational thought leadership. 

Nikunj Ji, a revered spiritual mentor and national coordinator of the media wing of the Brahma Kumaris, is a popular columnist who has to his credit 9,000+ columns across four languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, published all over India, Nepal and the United Kingdom. 

While presenting the award, Chavan lauded Nikunj Ji’s relentless efforts in spreading awareness, fostering moral values, and uplifting societal consciousness through the power of the written words.

He emphasised the importance of such voices in today’s fast-paced world, where spiritual grounding and positive thinking are more essential than ever.

