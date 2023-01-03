e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Day on February 6 to resolve citizens' complaints

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
NMMC | File
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on February 6, 2023. All applicants must submit two copies of their applications in the prescribed format by January 20, 2023. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of personal nature.

The applicant must have their complaints submitted to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for Lokshahi Day.

Overview about the Lokshahi Din

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications not in the prescribed format and not attached to the required documents will not be accepted. Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted. Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.

One compliant received for January month Lokshahi Day

The civic body received only one complaint for January month Lokshahi Day and it was encroachment and following discussion, the civic chief directed the concerned department to look into it. 

