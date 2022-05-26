Navi Mumbai: Active Covid cases reach 87 in NMMC, 49 new cases in last three days

Photo: BL Soni

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, active cases are increasing slowly again. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 87 on May 26.

On May 26, a total of 21 new cases of COVID was reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 8 patients were also discharged. In the last three days, a total of 49 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their works and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city. The civic body conducted a total of 1605 RTPCR and 1960 Antigen test on May 25.