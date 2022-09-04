Navi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid-19 stand at 698 under NMMC jurisdiction

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) once again saw a rise in Covid-19 cases this week, with at least 100 fresh cases being registered on September 3. However, the overall number of active cases has come down to 698 from 910 last week. The civic body saw a total of 103 new cases of Covid on September 3 while 148 patients were discharged.

At present, 430 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 3, the civic body conducted 1,890 RT PCR tests and 2,100 Antigen tests.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,03,264 RT PCR and 23,35,057 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up 100 centres for Covid vaccination at Ganpati Mandals across city