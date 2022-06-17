Navi Mumbai: Active cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2678 new cases of Covid in June so far

Navi Mumbai: While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 2678 new cases of Covid have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1540 on June 16. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 16, a total of 191 patients got discharged.

For the last week, more than between 200 and 300 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1216 people are in home isolation and 18 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in June

June 16—361 cases

June 15—303 cases

June 14—218 cases

June 13—180 cases

June 12—237 cases

June 11—226 cases

June 10—191 cases

June 9 —222 cases

June 8 —186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 case