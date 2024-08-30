Navi Mumbai: Accused Plots Sympathy Scam Over ₹13 Crore Debt In Nerul Double Murder Case

The five accused in police custody | FPJ

In the case of double murder in Nerul, investigations have revealed that the main accused Sumit Jain, 39, who is also one of the deceased, owed around Rs13 crore to the investors and by self-harming, he had planned to gain sympathy from them to avoid returning the money.

“In 2019 as well, he had harmed himself using a knife and made cuts on his hand and posted on social media. He intended to gain sympathy and avoid paying the money to investors,” assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch), Ajay Landge said.

In his initial plan too, Jain had planned to get his partner Aamir Khanzada, 42, killed, and injure himself to gain sympathy from the investors who would then stop demanding their money back. Khanzada’s body was found on August 28.

Jain had at least five cases registered against him including cheating and forgery. According to the police, he used to take money from the investors to invest in land but used to not further invest and would use it for his good. Along with the investors, Khanzada too had started demanding a share in a land deal in which Jain had forged the documents. The deal was of a 3.5 acre plot in Pali, Raigad which was finalised for Rs3.5 crore and the initial payment of Rs60 lakh was paid. Jain did not want to pay the amount to Khanzada and hence decided to eliminate him and also use the opportunity to gain sympathy by injuring himself. But in a fight with the contract killers regarding the payment of the remaining amount, Jain too got killed the same night after Khanzada was killed.

The post-mortem report of Khanzada has revealed that he had a skull as well as a rib fracture. “Prima facie, it is suspected that he was shot in the head and chest as the doctors have kept their opinion reserved. The sixth accused who is still absconding is the one who had hidden the mobile phones of the deceased as well as the weapons used in the crime. Our team is working on it,” a police officer from Nerul police station said.

The plot to kill Khanzada was made by Jain and Vitthal Baban Nakade, 43, another realtor from Kanjurmarg along with contract killers Jaysingh alias Raja Madhu Mudaliyar, 38, from Badlapur and an absconding accused at the Viviana Mall on August 20 for Rs50 lakh and Rs1.5 lakh advance was paid. On August 21, Jain called Khanzada to his place at sector 4 in Nerul wherein Jain along with the two killers were to join him to go for a ‘meeting’.

Khanzada drove his car from sector 27 in Nerul to sector 4 and he along with Jain sat in the rear seats while Mudaliyar and his associate sat in the front seat. Mudaliyar turned behind and shot Khanzada two rounds killing him instantly. His body was dumped at Karnala after which Jain shot on his right knee to make him look ‘victim’ of a kidnapping attempt. Jain paid Rs3.5 lakh to the killers and they fought over the remaining payment following that the killers stabbed Jain on his left thigh multiple times and threw him into the bushes along Pen-Khopoli road wherein he died of haemorrhage and shock caused due to firearm injury and multiple stab injury.

A total of five accused are in custody till Saturday and further investigations are underway.