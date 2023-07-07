Navi Mumbai Accident: At Least 6 Vehicles Ram Into Each Other Near Rabale MIDC Police Station; Video Surfaces

Nearly six-to seven vehicles rammed into each other below Airoli bridge near Rabale MIDC Police Station on Friday. It is yet to be ascertained as to how many were killed and injured in the horrific accident. However, a video from the site is going viral on social media wherein the damage that happened to the vehicles involved is visible. A rickshaw was totaled while another vehicle's front was completely damaged.
It has not been ascertained as to what caused the accident either. The probe into accident is underway.
More details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)