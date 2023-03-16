 Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe

Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe

The official had allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh for sending a proposal for approval of the eligibility to get the compensation package under the NMIA project.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe | Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 57-year-old Area Officer attached to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), CIDCO (Class 2) for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3 lakh for sending a proposal for approval of the eligibility to get rehabilitation package for lands acquired for the airport project.

According to officials from Navi Mumbai ACB, the official has been identified as Mukund Chandrakant Banda, deputed as an Area official for the upcoming international airport in CIDCO office Belapur.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: KLE College of Law to hold national law fest from March 16
article-image

Officer had demanded Rs 7 lakh

Banda has allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh for sending a proposal for approval of the eligibility to get the compensation package under the NMIA project.

The Navi Mumbai ACB received the complaint on March 2, 2023. A verification was carried out on March 13 and 14 and after finding the complaint true. “During the verification on March 13 and 14, the officials came to know that the accused was demanding Rs 7 lakh for himself and others,” said an official from ACB Navi Mumbai. He added that he demanded the first installment of Rs 3 lakh.

A trap was laid and on March 16 around 12.18 pm, Banda was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3 lakh.

The trap was conducted by Jyoti Deshmukh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Navi Mumbai. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Grand finale of NMMC’s one-act play on March 16 and 17
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe

Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe

Mumbai: Government forms committee to work on reducing pollution in city

Mumbai: Government forms committee to work on reducing pollution in city

Mumbai: 12 acquitted in 2014 shootout outside film producer Karim Morani’s bungalow

Mumbai: 12 acquitted in 2014 shootout outside film producer Karim Morani’s bungalow

Pune: Baner crematorium gas furnace to remain closed till April 1

Pune: Baner crematorium gas furnace to remain closed till April 1

IIT Bombay suicide case: Family's request for FIR alleging son died due to caste discrimination...

IIT Bombay suicide case: Family's request for FIR alleging son died due to caste discrimination...