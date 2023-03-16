Navi Mumbai: ACB catches CIDCO official for taking ₹3 lakh bribe | Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 57-year-old Area Officer attached to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), CIDCO (Class 2) for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3 lakh for sending a proposal for approval of the eligibility to get rehabilitation package for lands acquired for the airport project.

According to officials from Navi Mumbai ACB, the official has been identified as Mukund Chandrakant Banda, deputed as an Area official for the upcoming international airport in CIDCO office Belapur.

Officer had demanded Rs 7 lakh

Banda has allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh for sending a proposal for approval of the eligibility to get the compensation package under the NMIA project.

The Navi Mumbai ACB received the complaint on March 2, 2023. A verification was carried out on March 13 and 14 and after finding the complaint true. “During the verification on March 13 and 14, the officials came to know that the accused was demanding Rs 7 lakh for himself and others,” said an official from ACB Navi Mumbai. He added that he demanded the first installment of Rs 3 lakh.

A trap was laid and on March 16 around 12.18 pm, Banda was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3 lakh.

The trap was conducted by Jyoti Deshmukh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Navi Mumbai.