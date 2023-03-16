Navi Mumbai: KLE College of Law to hold national law fest from March 16

KLE College of Law | Twitter

KLE Society's KLE College of Law, Navi Mumbai is organizing its 4th National Law Fest, Sparkle 4.0, from March 16 to March 19, 2023. The fest will consist of two main events: The National Moot Court Competition and the National Client Counselling Competition.

The fest provides an excellent opportunity for young budding lawyers to hone their legal skills. Around 60 teams from across the country are participating in the fest.

The Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony on March 16, 2023 will be Justice A.K. Menon, former judge of the High Court of Bombay, and the Guest of Honour is Prof. Dr. Dilip Ukey, Vice Chancellor, MNLU Mumbai.

Justice Abhay S. Oka, Judge, Supreme Court of India will be present at the valedictory ceremony that will be held on March 19, 2023.

The Guests of Honour are Hon'ble Mr. Justice Kalpathi R. Shriram, Judge, High Court of Bombay, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh S. Patil, Judge, High Court of Bombay and Mr. Justice Vijaykumar Patil, Judge, High Court of Karnataka.