They staged a protest at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi last week.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: AAP holds protest against government’s plan to close schools with low strength | FPJ
The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a peaceful protest against the state government’s plan to close schools with less than 20 students in the state. They staged a protest at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi last week.

“The biggest and long-term impact of such a decision will be on the deprived, weak and tribal sections of the rural areas, especially girls. We held a protest against this plan and also sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the education officer through the collector's office,” said AAP workers.

“The government is taking the decision to close the government schools only to protect the interests of a few corrupt education politicians. We protest it,” Devram Suryavanshi - Chief Labor Union Coordinator - AAP Navi Mumbai.

“The state government should cancel the plan of closing such government schools with a lower strength of students else we will hit the road,” Santosh Kedare, Youth President - AAP Navi Mumbai.

