Navi Mumbai: AAP demands proper implementation of Service Act in NMMC

In the state of Maharashtra, the "Maharashtra Public Service Rights Act 2015" has been implemented and according to this law, it is mandatory to provide services to the citizens in a transparent, efficient, and timely manner.

Also, it also is mandatory to provide services to the citizens within the time frame decided by the government.

The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that there are complaints from citizens regarding the non-fulfillment of these rules and regulations in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The outfit has demanded that there should be proper implementation of the Service Guarantee Act in all the offices of NMMC. Team AAP Navi Mumbai, District President Shyambhau Kadam, has made a few suggestions to civic chief Abhijit Bangar, through email.

Among the suggestions, the application forms used for various purposes must contain complete information along with rules, terms and conditions, and documents to be required with the application.

ALSO READ Thane: Five of family drown in quarry in Dombivali

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:45 AM IST