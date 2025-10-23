 Mumbai: 7 People Injured As BEST Bus Collides With Tempo In Bhandup
Mumbai: 7 People Injured As BEST Bus Collides With Tempo In Bhandup

A head-on collision between a BEST bus and a tempo near Bhandup Pumping Signal at 6:45 a.m. injured seven people, two seriously. Bus driver Santosh Patil has been booked for reckless driving. Injured passengers received hospital treatment or first aid. Police are investigating the cause, including possible signal violation or speeding.

Kamal Mishra
article-image
Mumbai: 7 People Injured As BEST Bus Collides With Tempo In Bhandup | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: A road accident occurred around 6:45 a.m. near the Bhandup Pumping Signal on Vasantrao Naik Marg when a wet lease BEST bus and a tempo collided head-on at the signal crossing. Two passengers from the bus and five from the tempo, including the tempo driver, sustained injuries. Out of the seven injured, two were seriously hurt and admitted to the hospital, while five others suffered minor injuries.

Bus driver Santosh Patil has been booked under Sections 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for reckless and negligent driving.

About The Accident

According to official reports, the bus operating on the Thane–Majas Depot route was en route to the Majas Depot when it was hit by a tempo (registration number MH 03 CV 8123) traveling from Bhandup towards Vashi. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in injuries to passengers in both vehicles.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Urges Congress To ‘See Impending Danger’ And Join Hands To Save...
article-image

Two passengers from the bus and five from the tempo sustained injuries. Among them, bus passenger Sagar Rajaram Jadhav (30) and tempo passenger Durgadas Nagesh Devkar (54) were seriously injured and admitted to Veer Savarkar Hospital, Mulund (East) for treatment. The remaining injured passengers received first aid and were discharged after medical attention.

Bus passenger Anandkumar Sairam Sharma (64) was allowed to go home after receiving primary treatment.

Similarly, tempo passengers Rajesh Kumar Mithailal Jaiswal (54), Gulab Chinilal Jaiswal (72), Sanjay Shyamlal Jaiswal (37), and Ramesh Bechenlal Gupta (34) (tempo driver) also suffered minor injuries and were allowed to go home after primary treatment.

The case has been registered at Navghar Police Station, Mulund. Authorities are further examining the cause of the collision and investigating whether signal violation or speeding was a factor in the crash.

