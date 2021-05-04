Navi Mumbai: 64 senior citizens tested positive for COVID-19 at old age home in Taloja recover

All senior citizens of Paramshantidham Vridhasram Trust situated in Taloja Industrial Area have recovered from COVID infections after 14 days of the medication under the guidance of Panvel Municipal Corporation’s doctors and MGM Hospital Kamothe. A total of 64 senior citizens were found COVID positive of which 14 were in critical condition.

On April 20, 64 senior citizens were tested positive after the health condition of a few senior citizens deteriorated. A total of 14 senior citizens were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe as they required round-the-clock attention while the remaining were quarantined in the Aashram itself.

The PMC’s dedicated medical teamed visited the Aashram morning and evening and provided all medical supports. Even the industrial body of Taloja provided all the supports.

According to an official from PMC, after 14 days all the senior citizens have recovered from the infection and were discharged. they

A random test of RtPCR was conducted on April 19 after two senior citizens above 70 years had died. The report found that more than 50 persons in the Old Age Home were positive of COVID 19. “We had shifted 14 senior citizens to MGM Hospital in Kamothe and they are on oxygen,” said an official from the PMC.