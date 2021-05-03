Navi Mumbai: Recovery rate rises from 83% to 91% in NMMC

There is an improvement in the recovery rate under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after a slight drop in fresh cases of COVID 19. The recovery rate has again crossed 90 percent and has now reached 91.8%. In the last fortnight, the number of active cases almost halved.

In mid-April, the recovery rate under the NMMC area had dropped to 83.5% after a sudden spike in cases. The NMMC area saw around a 15 times rise in active cases.

At present, the number of active cases under NMMC has dropped to 5,806.

However, during mid-April, it had reached 11,579 which was the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The rise in the number of active cases grew manifold and the corporation is struggling to meet the medical infrastructure like beds, ventilators and oxygen supply.

NMMC chief had even directed officials to implement tracing, testing, and treatment more effectively. COVID-19 tests will now be conducted at every health post in the city. The civic body will also conduct the vaccination drive on all the seven days of the week.

So far, under NMMC, more than 2 lakh people have been vaccinated and the civic body will soon increase the number of vaccination centres.

According to civic official, for the last two weeks, there is a constant decrease in the number of new cases and this has increased the recovery rate.