Navi Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman Held In Koparkhairane With Heroin Drug Worth ₹11,000

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police arrested a 36-year-old woman and seized Heroin Drug worth Rs 11,400. The woman was caught with the contraband near New Horizon School in Koparkhairane Sector-20.

The arrested woman was identified as Ruksana alias Apa Mohammad Ismail Ansari, she was caught with 95 sachets of heroin worth Rs.11,400 on August 20.

Woman Spotted Selling Drug In Koparkhairane

Police Constable Rohit Mane of the Koparkhairane Police Station who as part of a regular patrolling team on Sunday evening noticed a woman was moving suspiciously and engaging in what appeared to be the illicit sale of narcotics near New Horizon School.

Mane immediately reported this to his superiors. Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosle swiftly responded to the scene, leading a team of officers, detained Ruksana and searching her purse, they discovered 95 sachets of heroin, each carefully wrapped in paper packaging, amounting to a total worth of Rs.11,400.

During interrogation, Ruksana revealed that she had acquired the heroin for distribution from an individual named Danish based in Jogeshwari. Later the police registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently arrested her.

