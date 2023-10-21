Navi Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Held With ₹5.1 Lakh Worth Of Hashish By Turbhe MIDC Police | Representational Image



The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 32-year-old man in the MIDC area and seized 1.318 kg of hashish valued at Rs 5.1 lakh. The individual was apprehended while attempting to sell the contraband.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjeev Prakash Patil, a resident of Nerul and a professional tempo driver. The police apprehended him during the attempted sale of the contraband.

How the police caught Sanjeev

Acting on information indicating an impending drug transaction in the Turbhe MIDC area, Senior Inspector Ravindra Daundkar assembled a team, including Inspector Sanjay Joshi and Assistant Inspector Nilesh Yewle. The team set up a trap on Thursday and detained a suspicious individual. Upon frisking, the police discovered the drugs in his possession.

A case has been registered at the Turbhe MIDC police station under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing.