Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Date To Apply For Scholarships To October 28 | Freepik

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has provided a final opportunity to apply for scholarships for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, which are available for various scholarship schemes implemented under different components. Beneficiaries can apply for scholarships online.

The civic body has already distributed scholarships to individuals who submitted their applications online and had them verified in accordance with the scheme's terms and conditions.

Deadline of Seven Days

However, those who failed to submit their applications as per the scholarship scheme's terms and conditions were notified via SMS. The Department of Social Development has announced that beneficiaries who have not submitted the required documents will be given a final deadline of seven days.

For those beneficiaries who have applied for the scholarship but have not yet received it, they are encouraged to verify their application online and submit the necessary documents as specified.

The deadline for re-application is 28 October 2023. Beneficiaries will be eligible for the scheme's benefits after their applications are verified by this date. It should also be noted that beneficiaries with incomplete documents are advised to complete them within the specified period, or they will be disqualified, according to Dr. Shriram Pawar, DMC of the Social Development Department.

