Navi Mumbai: PMC Collects Over ₹200 Crore Property Tax In 6 Months

In the first half of the current fiscal year, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has successfully collected over Rs 200 crores in property taxes. The tax collection process faced some initial resistance from certain residents, but recent court orders have facilitated the smooth collection of these taxes.

Rs 200 crores collected by September end

According to data provided by PMC's Property Tax department, property owners have responded positively, resulting in a total collection of Rs 200 crores by the end of September 30. This marks a significant achievement, as it's the first time such a substantial amount has been gathered in just six months during the current financial year. To put this in perspective, last year's total property tax collection amounted to Rs 164 crores.

To enhance tax collection efforts, PMC's civic chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, formed eight teams across all four wards. These teams included two teams each for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, and one team each for Panvel and New Panvel. Each team comprises six members: one municipal employee, two retired officers, one security guard, and one cameraman.

Citizens should pay taxes to participate in development of muncipality

It's important to note that property tax serves as a vital revenue source for proposed municipal projects and initiatives. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the court did not suspend property tax collection, reinforcing the need for citizens to fulfill their property tax obligations. Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh urges residents to pay their property taxes and actively participate in the development of the municipal corporation.

