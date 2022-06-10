e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 30 year-old held for selling charas worth Rs 60,000 in Taloja

The accused was selling the drug behind a school

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old man for selling Charas behind a school in Taloja early this week.

The police seized 75 grams of Charas worth Rs 60,000 from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Sanchayan alias Jai Santosh Gufta (30) and he was trapped by police, based on information received.

According to police, Gufta was selling drugs among youth and they are investigating who were the buyers and from whom he was getting the contraband.

“We have received information that Gufta was coming to deliver the contraband behind Parshuram Joma Mhatre School in Taloja Navade. He arrived at the spot around 5.30 pm on Monday and he was caught red-handed by the anti-narcotics squad,” said an official from the Crime Branch.

A search of the suspect's possessions revealed four packets of the drug, weighing 75 grams and worth Rs 60,000, in a plastic bag. He was then arrested under the NDPS Act.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 955 new COVID-19 cases of in June so far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 30 year-old held for selling charas worth Rs 60,000 in Taloja

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda votes for Congress as he 'loves it'

Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda votes for Congress as he 'loves it'

India v SA: Won't ask world-class Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to drop themselves for me, says opener...

India v SA: Won't ask world-class Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to drop themselves for me, says opener...

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Haryana CM ML Khattar casts his vote

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Haryana CM ML Khattar casts his vote

Navi Mumbai: 30 year-old held for selling charas worth Rs 60,000 in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: 30 year-old held for selling charas worth Rs 60,000 in Taloja