Navi Mumbai: 30 year-old held for selling charas worth Rs 60,000 in Taloja

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old man for selling Charas behind a school in Taloja early this week.

The police seized 75 grams of Charas worth Rs 60,000 from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Sanchayan alias Jai Santosh Gufta (30) and he was trapped by police, based on information received.

According to police, Gufta was selling drugs among youth and they are investigating who were the buyers and from whom he was getting the contraband.

“We have received information that Gufta was coming to deliver the contraband behind Parshuram Joma Mhatre School in Taloja Navade. He arrived at the spot around 5.30 pm on Monday and he was caught red-handed by the anti-narcotics squad,” said an official from the Crime Branch.

A search of the suspect's possessions revealed four packets of the drug, weighing 75 grams and worth Rs 60,000, in a plastic bag. He was then arrested under the NDPS Act.