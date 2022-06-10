Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 955 new COVID-19 cases of in June so far

Representative Image | File

For the first time since March 2022, more than 200 new cases of COVID have been reported under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. the number of active cases is 759.

While there is no death reported due to COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 955 new cases of COVID have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 759 on June 9. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 8, a total of 58 patients got discharged.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate is a little higher than 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

A senior civic official informed that they had not

New cases of Covid in the last week

June—222 cases

June—186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases