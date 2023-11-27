Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Ambulance Driver Stabbed To Death By 4 Unknown Assailants Near DY Patil Hospital

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Nerul police have registered a case of murder against four unidentified assailants who allegedly stabbed to death a 30-year-old ambulance driver near DY Patil Hospital on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Amrendra Singh, worked as a driver with Spandan Cardiac Ambulance Service.

The incident unfolded between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm on Sunday, near DY Patil Hospital in Nerul. Dnyaneshwar Babasaheb Nakade, 28, who also works as a driver for the same ambulance agency, filed the complaint with the police. Nakade reported that Singh, who had just completed his duty, accompanied him to the hospital to collect a body.

'Come fast brother, we are waiting'

As they were heading towards the hospital, Singh who was talking to some over the phone kept the speaker on. A person from another end asked him to hurry, saying, "Jaldi aa ja bhai, tera intezaar kar raha hai" (come fast brother, we are waiting).

Upon reaching the hospital, an assailant opened the ambulance gate, pulling Singh out. Simultaneously, another attacker assaulted him, and two more attempted to open the driver's gate. Nakade, quick to react, started the ambulance and drove towards Army Colony near the hospital. He promptly contacted the owner of the Ambulance Agency to report the incident.

Police register case against 4 unidentified people

Upon their return to the scene with the agency owner, they discovered Singh lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries. Rushing him to DY Patil Hospital, the doctors, unfortunately, declared him, brought dead.

Based on Nakade's complaint, Nerul police registered a case of murder against the four unidentified persons. The charges include sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 25 and 4 of the Arms Act and sections 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

During the ongoing investigation, one suspect has been detained. The police are working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and bring the culprits to justice.