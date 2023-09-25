Navi Mumbai: Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested By Panvel Police From Punjab After Nearly 3 Decades On The Run

Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City police arrested a man who was on the run for almost 30 years after allegedly murdering one of his colleagues in Navi Mumbai. The man was arrested from Punjab where he was hiding by changing his identity.

Kashmira Singh Ajit Singh, a tanker driver was bludgeoned to death on November 12, 1994. A case was registered under sections 302, 201, and 34 of IPC at Panvel police station. During the investigation, the police found three persons were involved in the murder of the driver.

3rd accused had absconded

According to police, while one accused was arrested immediately after the incident, another had died after some time. However, the third accused identified as Bittusingh Majbi had absconded.

“We received information from a police mitra (friend) about the whereabouts of Majbi. He was living in Amritsar by changing his name and identity,” said a senior police official from Zone II of Navi Mumbai police.

Based on the information, a team from Panvel City police reached Punjab and with the help of their counterparts in the state, Majbi was arrested, he added.

Police found it difficult to trace the accused

As the incident took place around 30 years ago, the police did not have any details like a photo, or mobile number. “It was quite difficult to even identify the accused. However, the case was handled with care and the accused was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab,” said the official, adding that Majbi was living with a new name Balvindersingh Darshansingh there.

In the last three months, the Panvel City police solved three old murder cases and arrested the accused. The accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab. “In all three cases, Police Friend Rahul Rathod helped the police to reach the accused,” said the official.