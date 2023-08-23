Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police Arrest Murder Accused After 7 Years

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City Police arrested a murderer accused after seven years of the crime from Telangana. The accused fled after committing the crime along with one more accused.

The accused was hiding by changing his identity in a village in Telangana. The arrested accused was identified as Raju Chinnappa Singhsani.

A seven-year-old murder case

According to police, Singhsani, along with one more person, murdered a man in Kalundre village in Panvel and dumped the body along the railway track. A case of murder was registered at Panvel City police station by complainant Mohammad Latik Yusuf after the body of his father identified as Mohammed Yusuf Mastali Sheikh was found along the railway track. In order to destroy the identity of the deceased, they had taken all the documents and clothes. While one of the accused was arrested at that time, Singhsani managed to flee and stayed absconded.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City police received information about his hiding in Telangana. However, the police did not have his contact number, photograph or any other details.

Following a direction from the Commissioner of Police, a team was formed at the Police City police station under the guidance of senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray and Police inspector (crime) Anjum Bagwan. The team traced that the accused Singhsani, had been living in Telangana by hiding his identity for the past 6 to 7 years. “Since there was no photograph of the accused or his mobile number was available. This made tracing him a very challenging task,” said an official from Panvel City police station.

Navi Mumbai approached Merkook police's help

The Navi Mumbai police took help from Merkook Police Station in Telangana State. Sub Inspector D. Shankar and Mohammed Sajid searched for the accused for two days continuously and finally traced him in Erawali Village under Markook police station.

The Navi Mumbai police did not show any urgency to get the accused arrested by Telangana police. In a joint operation, they laid a trap and based on the information and caught the accused from the village. The accused was living in a very remote area. The accused was brought in transit remand and presented before a magistrate court in Panvel where he was sent to jail.

