Murder Accused Of Wife Sentenced To Life

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of district and sessions judge Mamta Jain sentenced a murder accuse to life-imprisonment for murdering his wife, informed public prosecutor Ramsevak Verma. The court awarded life imprisonment to accused Bhilu based on forensic report and testimony of one Rakesh and his friend.

Verma informed that the accused Rakesh murdered his wife Maya Bai, both residents of Kalia village which falls under Jawar police station in Khandwa district on December 11, last year.

According to Verma, on December 11, 2022, deceased Mayabai had gone to the house of brother Rakesh, who lives in the village itself. When she returned home, husband Bhilu began to quarrel over why the food was not cooked. As the couple was involved in quarrel, villagers gathered outside their house. Maya’s brother Rakesh also reached the spot and saw Bhilu was beating his wife Maya with sticks. Rakesh saved his sister. Bleeding Maya Bai was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she died. Jawar police arrested Bhilu after registering a case of murder.

Bhilu had hidden the stick with which he had killed his wife. When the police seized it, blood stains were found. The stick was sent to the forensic lab for investigation. When the FSL report was received, it was proved that this blood is of Maya Bai only.

The case went on in the court of District and Sessions Judge Mamta Jain. The verdict came on Saturday in which Bhilu was found guilty. When Bhilu denied about the murder, the trial went on in the court. The FSL report along with the testimony of eyewitness Rakesh and his friend became the mainstay of the case. Because of this, the judge sentenced Bhilu to life imprisonment.

