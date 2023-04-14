After two months of search, police arrest two accused in Junaid-Nasir murder case

Jaipur: Nearly two months after the murder of two Muslim youths, Nasir and Zunaid of Bharatpur, the police have arrested two accused, Monu Rana and Gogi.

Bharatpur police have taken both the accused into custody from Uttarakhand. Both are residents of Bhiwani, Haryana.

The youths killed were residents of the village Ghatmika in the Pahari police station area. A few days after the incident, the police arrested the accused named Rinku Saini. Now Monu Rana and Gogi, carrying a prize of ₹10,000, have also been caught.

Accused were hiding in the hills near Dehradun

Inspector General of Police Gaurav Srivastava said that both the accused were hiding in the hills near Dehradun in Uttarakhand. They were detained on Thursday night and presented in court on Friday morning. Court has granted a police remand of 10 days for interrogation.

He said that five teams were in search of different places in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, UP, MP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

A total of 8 people have been identified in the murder case

The police have identified 8 people in the murder case of Nasir and Junaid and now three have been arrested.

The IG said that some people had helped these accused during the absconding, and information about them is also being collected. At the same time, the name of Haryana Gau Raksha Dal has also come up in this whole matter. A notice has been issued to them for inquiry.

Notably, on February 15, Junaid's cousin Ismail lodged a report of kidnapping, assault, and murder of Junaid-Nasir. According to the report, Junaid and Nasir were abducted and thrashed by some people. Then burnt them alive in their own Bolero. Their charred bodies were recovered by the police on February 16 in Haryana.