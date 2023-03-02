e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhiwani Murders: CM Ashok Gehlot meets families of victims Junaid and Nasir

Bhiwani Murders: CM Ashok Gehlot meets families of victims Junaid and Nasir

Junaid and Nasir were killed on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Bhiwani, Haryana, last month.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

The murder in Haryana of two men from Rajasthan will be investigated under the Case Officer Scheme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at Ghatmika in Bharatpur on Thursday.

Gehlot met the families of the two victims, Junaid and Nasir, who were killed on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Bhiwani, Haryana, last month.

“To ensure justice to the victim's family, this heart-rending incident would be investigated under the Case Officer Scheme under which a legal offer will be appointed so that right from arresting the accused to presenting challans, the legal process can be completed in a time-bound manner,” Gehlot said.

The police are working hard to nab the accused of this heinous murder, he said.

The chief minister, who met Junaid’s children, termed this incident of kidnapping and brutal murder as unfortunate.
The Haryana government should show more seriousness in the investigation of this matter, Gehlot said. “I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, and now efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the accused. Continuous talks are being held at the level of he DGPs of the two states,” he said.

Gehlot also announced relief of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased.

Read Also
Bhiwani murders: ‘Hindu Mahapanchayats’ in Hathin & Palwal call for anti-Muslim violence, voice...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal by-election: After poll debacle in 2021, Congress marks its first victory in Sagardighi

West Bengal by-election: After poll debacle in 2021, Congress marks its first victory in Sagardighi

EC verdict a landmark moment: Mamata Banerjee

EC verdict a landmark moment: Mamata Banerjee

Tamil Nadu: Congress wins Erode bypoll, DMK chief Stalin calls it a victory for ‘Dravidian...

Tamil Nadu: Congress wins Erode bypoll, DMK chief Stalin calls it a victory for ‘Dravidian...

Budget Session: Targetted killing claim rocks Chhattisgarh House, BJP demands discussion

Budget Session: Targetted killing claim rocks Chhattisgarh House, BJP demands discussion

TMC to make common alliance with people in 2024 LS elections: Mamata Banerjee

TMC to make common alliance with people in 2024 LS elections: Mamata Banerjee