Bhiwani Murders: CM Ashok Gehlot meets families of victims Junaid and Nasir

The murder in Haryana of two men from Rajasthan will be investigated under the Case Officer Scheme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at Ghatmika in Bharatpur on Thursday.

Gehlot met the families of the two victims, Junaid and Nasir, who were killed on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Bhiwani, Haryana, last month.

“To ensure justice to the victim's family, this heart-rending incident would be investigated under the Case Officer Scheme under which a legal offer will be appointed so that right from arresting the accused to presenting challans, the legal process can be completed in a time-bound manner,” Gehlot said.

The police are working hard to nab the accused of this heinous murder, he said.

The chief minister, who met Junaid’s children, termed this incident of kidnapping and brutal murder as unfortunate.

The Haryana government should show more seriousness in the investigation of this matter, Gehlot said. “I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, and now efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the accused. Continuous talks are being held at the level of he DGPs of the two states,” he said.

Gehlot also announced relief of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased.