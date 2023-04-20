Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body found in Kon village, police register murder case | Representational Image: Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after the body of a man aged 25 to 30 years old was found in Kon village in Panvel. There were injuries on the hands and an iron chain was found in the neck of the deceased. Police received information about the body on the afternoon of April 14.

There were injuries on both hands

According to police, there were injuries on both hands, and an iron chain was wrapped around the neck of the man. The deceased was from a Muslim community. The Panvel taluka police have appealed to citizens to inform them if they have any information.

Another body found on Jan 16

The Panvel city police registered an accidental death report after the body of an unidentified man was found in Vishrali Lake near a Gujarati school in Panvel on Jan 16. The man died due to drowning. The police have started searching for the family of the deceased.

Police shared details of the person's body

According to police, the man was around 40 to 45 years old with a dark complexion. He was wearing black colour innerwear. Trishul and Om were tattooed on the right shoulder of the deceased. The police also found a wound above the right eye.

The police have appealed to share details If anyone has more information about the man. They can contact Panvel City Police Station Phone No. 27452333 or Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Fartade.