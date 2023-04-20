Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police hold meeting with Mosque Trusts and Maulvi ahead of Eid

Eid Namaz/ Representative pic | AFP PHOTO / Arun SANKAR

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City Police held a meeting with Mosque Trustees and maulvis on Wednesday and advised them to celebrate Ramzan Eid with enthusiasm while maintaining peace and harmony in the city. Representatives of the mohalla committee, mosque trustees and maulvis were present.

Police Inspector asked the representatives to celebrate festival without disturbing others

Police Inspector Dilip Shinde, in-charge of Panvel City Police Station requested them to celebrate the festival without disturbing anyone. He asked them to ensure that no one put up offensive posters or banners and make hate speeches that can create religious discord. In addition, vehicles should not be parked near mosques and do not believe rumours.

“They have been asked to inform the police if any information about any offensive statement on social media or WhatsApp is received,” said Shinde.

The Bombay High Court has clear guidelines on hate speech and the police asked the representatives to follow them.

During the meeting, police asked them to inform them if any objectionable items, vehicles, or people are seen in their areas.