Navi Mumbai: Panvel Congress stages protest against central government over shocking revelations of Pulwama attack

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel unit of the Congress party staged a protest on Wednesday against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and central government over the Pulwama attack. They sought answers from the central government over the lapses that caused the sacrifice of 40 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

They shouted the slogan 'Jabab Do Modi Sarkar Jabab Do' (answer Modi government). After the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik alleged corruption in the central government and security lapses, the Congress party is aggressive.

Panvel Congress participated in the nationwide protest

As part of the nationwide protest, the Panvel Congress staged a protest and raised against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Panvel City District Youth Congress President Hemraj Mhatre said that the allegations made by former Governor Malik have created doubt and confusion in the minds of the common people. He said that prime minister Narendra Modi will have to answer the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi about the alleged Adani Group scam.

