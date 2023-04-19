 Navi Mumbai, Thane among several areas face power outage due to EHV grid failure
Navi Mumbai, Thane among several areas face power outage due to EHV grid failure

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) tweeted that about 20 Lakh consumers were in the dark from 10.05 onwards.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
File/ Representative Image

Due to EHV Grid Failure on Wednesday morning, all of Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Vashi, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Pen and Alibag was hit by electricity failure on Wednesdayt morning because of "extra high voltage grid failure."

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) tweeted that about 20 Lakh consumers were in the dark from 10.05 onwards. Power was restored after two hours.

"I had planned to work from home, but the power cut made matters difficult for me," said H Vidya, a Thane resident. A Pune resident tweeted that power cuts were common in his area, but Mumbaikars make a big issue of power failures.

