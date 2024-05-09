Mumbai: CIU Detains 122 Containers at JNPT Port Over Suspected Contraband, Launches 'Monday Hold' Operation

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Custom Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) has detained 122 containers on suspicion of containing banned Chinese firecrackers, expensive electronic items, micro chips, and several other contraband. These containers are alleged to have entered the JNPT port through false declarations.

The CIU has issued an order stating that they have received confidential intel related to these containers, which cannot be disclosed. The containers are to be placed under 24x7 CCTV surveillance and lighting until further notice.

This operation, dubbed "Monday Hold", instructed all managers of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and port terminals to submit details of the 122 held containers, including Bill of Entries, assessment, and examination status, via email with the subject "Monday Hold."

According to sources, all 122 containers arrived at the JNPT port aboard the same ship and are currently located at different Container Freight Stations (CFS) and port terminals within the JNPT Port. The majority of these containers originated from China.

The CIU has launched investigations into banned Chinese firecrackers and other contraband by examination and scanning of these containers. Additionally, sources suggest that the agency has information about the supply of trade goods linked to duty evasion. However, the specific information received by the CIU and the purpose of their search are known only to a few officers involved in the investigation. The customs department has not officially released any information regarding this operation.

According to reliable sources, the search and examination of these containers is a lengthy and complex process. As a result, it has been decided that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of several Container Freight Stations (CFS) and docks will examine the containers on their premises. They will focus on the containers marked as "hold" and examine the bill of entry for any misdeclared items.

According to reliable sources, customs received specific information about these containers during the examination of several containers that arrived at the Punjab Conware warehouse in Navi Mumbai. Banned Chinese firecrackers and party firecrackers were discovered, all originating from the same Chinese supplier who was earlier identified for a similar kind of supply.

Consequently, all containers associated with the supplier were placed on hold and referred to the CIU for examination. While some containers have been cleared, others continue to reveal Chinese firecrackers, trade goods, misdeclared electronic items,micro chips, and other prohibited items during inspection. Additionally, sources suggest that apart from several contraband products, the agency is investigating duty evasion detected during examination.

The import of fireworks and firecrackers is restricted under customs rules and requires an import license from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This measure is aimed at preventing the influx of poor-quality foreign firecrackers containing toxic chemicals like red-lead and lithium. China has been suspected of smuggling contraband consignments of banned fireworks and crackers for distribution and sale in India.

Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) has container scanning machines installed to scan all containers for import and export. However, the question that arises is how 122 containers containing banned Chinese firecrackers, along with other contraband items, entered the Indian customs area without the active connivance of officers posted in the shed.