Navi Mumbai: 30 new Covid cases in NMMC, active cases under 200

NMMC sees 30 new Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 200

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 on September 21. The number of new cases of COVID is on a decreasing trend in September so far. The number of active cases has also come down to 168 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 63 patients were discharged on September 21. At present, 118 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 21, the civic body conducted 2009 RT PCR tests and 2274 antigen tests. Till now, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,34,097 RT PCR and 23,69,623 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.