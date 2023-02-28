Navi Mumbai: 3 coaches of Belapur-Kharkopar local train derail on CR's trans-harbour line; no injury reported

Three coaches of a local train going from Belapur to Kharkopar on Central Railway's Uran line derailed on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8.46 am in the morning. No injuries have been reported.
According to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of Central Railway, the relief trains have left for the site to carry out restoration work. He said that the trains on Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul line will not be operational temporarily.
"Harbor line trains are running as per it's schedule," he tweeted.
According to the preliminary information received, the incident happened a few meters shy of Kharkopar station and that one side of the track has been uprooted.
The officials present on the scene said that the track will be laid and it is a time extensive work. CIDCO fire engines have also reached the spot.
This is a developing story, further details awaited
